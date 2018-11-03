Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.66. Gold Fields shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 4462148 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1,026.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gold Fields by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.