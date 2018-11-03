Gogo (GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,867. The company has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gogo by 49.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gogo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,991,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.