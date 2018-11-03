Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 350 by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

