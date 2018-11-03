Gladstone Land (LAND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $174,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 52.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 47.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

