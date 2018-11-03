Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 93.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 862,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 416,300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,576,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,009,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

