Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,468 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in FireEye by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 164,058 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 841,080 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in FireEye by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,122 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $18.67 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.27.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $952,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,820 shares of company stock worth $1,883,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

