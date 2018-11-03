Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Corium International Inc (CORI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,587 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.92% of Corium International worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corium International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corium International by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas sold 35,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $315,486.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,486.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Sarret sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,120.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,752,412 shares of company stock valued at $46,538,512. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORI. ValuEngine downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corium International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORI opened at $12.59 on Friday. Corium International Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 276.89% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Corium International Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

