Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 446,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

