Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 446,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
