Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 446,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

