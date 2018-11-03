GeyserCoin Market Cap Reaches $33,703.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $33,703.00 and $60.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000614 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 964,820 coins and its circulating supply is 922,471 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.