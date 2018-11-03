German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,086. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

