Geoffrey O. Vero Acquires 12,500 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Plc (ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) insider Geoffrey O. Vero purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,400.24).
ESO stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142.18 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 343 ($4.48).
About EPE Special Opportunities
