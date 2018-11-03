Geoffrey O. Vero Acquires 12,500 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Plc (ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) insider Geoffrey O. Vero purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,400.24).

ESO stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142.18 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 343 ($4.48).

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc (ESO plc) is an AIM-quoted private equity investment company. ESO plc’s objective is to provide long-term return on equity for its shareholders by investing in small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). ESO plc seeks to invest between £2 million and £20 million in growth capital, buyout, distressed and PIPE situations and has the flexibility to invest publicly as well as privately.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.