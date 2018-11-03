Genesis Energy (GEL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Genesis Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 604,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 1,247 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 725,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 329,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,530,000 after purchasing an additional 584,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

