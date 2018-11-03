General Electric (GE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 263,440,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,542,512. General Electric has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

