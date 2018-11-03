General Electric (GE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 263,440,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,469,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,094,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5,184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

