Gates Industrial (GTES) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 855,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $875.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,778,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 392,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 52.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 685,640 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $18,672,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

