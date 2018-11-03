GasLog (GLOG) Trading 1.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.64. 38,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 513,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. GasLog’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of GasLog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

