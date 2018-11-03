Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $244.41 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,830 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 24.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $244,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,901,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,242,000 after buying an additional 928,541 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,345 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $93.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

