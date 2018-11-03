FY2019 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Cut by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ifs Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

VNOM stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 307,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.30%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

