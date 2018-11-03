FY2019 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (MKL) Boosted by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $38.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $36.50. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,079.71 on Friday. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,020.00 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,675 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

