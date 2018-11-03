FY2018 EPS Estimates for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Cut by National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$28.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.04.

PSK stock opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$35.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

