FY2018 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.95.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3,600.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 8,377.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

