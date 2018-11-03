FY2018 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

CHD opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,717,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,358. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 483,922 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 482,109 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

