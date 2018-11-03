FY2018 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Lowered by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of AN opened at $40.70 on Thursday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $225,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $299,882. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.