FY2018 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc Boosted by Analyst (ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2019 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.

Anthem stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

