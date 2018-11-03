FY2018 EPS Estimates for Alacer Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alacer Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.15 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

ASR stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Alacer Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of C$41.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$972,000.00.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

