FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Issued By DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

