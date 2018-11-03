FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Simmons lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is 89.11%.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $117,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at $222,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCLP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

