FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Issued By Imperial Capital

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Town Sports International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Town Sports International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 2.31. Town Sports International has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Town Sports International by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Town Sports International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Town Sports International by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 359,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 133,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Town Sports International news, SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $147,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $37,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,191.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

