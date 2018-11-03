FY2018 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.70.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OneMain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OneMain by 907.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneMain by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

