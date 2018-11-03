Frontier Developments (FDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FDEV. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).
FDEV stock remained flat at $GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 193,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
