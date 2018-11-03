Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 10,874 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13,602.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 317,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.52. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,420,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

