Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Azul SA (AZUL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,224,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE AZUL opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Azul SA has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

