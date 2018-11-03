Fox Factory (FOXF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 388,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,578. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $1,571,206.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,802.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,642,000 after buying an additional 511,948 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,896,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,586,000 after acquiring an additional 172,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 263,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

