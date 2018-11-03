Fox Factory (FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,917.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $144,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $252,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

