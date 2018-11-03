Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,232,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,033,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,353,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,499,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,462,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $9.25 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

