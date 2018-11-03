Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 456,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

