Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 4,533 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 422.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 692,611 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 584,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $17.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.