Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,033. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

