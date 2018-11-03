Fortis Inc (FTS) Receives C$47.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

FTS opened at C$43.14 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$39.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 16.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

