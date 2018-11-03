Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,278. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $156,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,708 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 685,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 655.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 306.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 665,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 501,529 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.