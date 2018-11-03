FlypMe Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $674,806.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250425 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $622.04 or 0.09755621 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

