Fly Leasing (FLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.
NYSE:FLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 408,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.
