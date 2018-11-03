Fly Leasing (FLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 408,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

