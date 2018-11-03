Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Fluz Fluz token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last seven days, Fluz Fluz has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Fluz Fluz has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $0.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00050799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008568 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008696 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Fluz Fluz

FLUZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. The official website for Fluz Fluz is www.fluzfluz.com . The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal . Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal

Fluz Fluz Token Trading

Fluz Fluz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluz Fluz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluz Fluz using one of the exchanges listed above.

