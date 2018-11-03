Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Ashler Capital LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,741,000 after buying an additional 1,091,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,066,000 after buying an additional 866,355 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,756,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,239,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 535,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

