Flash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,102.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Flash has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $4,102.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.09783782 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

