Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 403,815 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,815 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $204,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 395,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,214 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

