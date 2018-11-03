Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,463,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,496,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 215,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 699,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

