First Trust Advisors LP Sells 93,414 Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heico were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 23.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in Heico by 19.7% during the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 17,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 11.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Heico to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $57,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,456 shares of company stock worth $511,093. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

