First Trust Advisors LP Has $32.34 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after acquiring an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.16.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $27,577,901.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $303.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

